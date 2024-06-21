iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968,563 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

