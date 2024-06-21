iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $197.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.29.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

