iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after purchasing an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,270,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.23.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.