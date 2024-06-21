iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Raised by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $199.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

