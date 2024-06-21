iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,142 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.69 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.78.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

