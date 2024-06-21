iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 212.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,842,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000.

IYG opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $67.11.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

