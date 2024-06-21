Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.23

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.23 and traded as low as $12.47. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $12.78, with a volume of 65,410 shares changing hands.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 11.27%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

