Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Itron Stock Down 4.3 %

ITRI opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.88. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Itron will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Itron

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 61.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.