J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,811 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $155.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $209.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.