Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,877 shares of company stock worth $3,519,883 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jabil by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,660,000 after acquiring an additional 359,818 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,733,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

