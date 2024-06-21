Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.030-2.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.3 billion-$6.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $111.78 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.75%.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.75.

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

