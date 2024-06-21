Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 37450 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Jangada Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 19.49.

About Jangada Mines

(Get Free Report)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.