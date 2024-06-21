JD Health International (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Shares Down 14.4%

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.
JD Health International Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.
About JD Health International
JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.
