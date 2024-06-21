Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 3,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 15,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jianzhi Education Technology Group accounts for approximately 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

