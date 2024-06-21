John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.20

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.32. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 129,344 shares traded.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,561,000. Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 57,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

