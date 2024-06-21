John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.20

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.32. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 129,344 shares traded.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.