John King Sells 5,230 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John King sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.70, for a total value of C$223,321.00.

North West Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$41.54 on Friday. The North West Company Inc. has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$43.79. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$39.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of C$643.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3474801 EPS for the current year.

North West Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on North West from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC raised their price objective on North West from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.60.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

