Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JLL. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL stock opened at $209.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.40. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.07.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

