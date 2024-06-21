Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 137,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Juniper Networks worth $1,212,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNPR. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $205,757.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,578,524.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.04.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

