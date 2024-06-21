Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires 49 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,593,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $273,529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,114 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.49 and its 200 day moving average is $210.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies



The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

