Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Buys Shares of 204 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,170,007,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $690,530,000 after buying an additional 369,792 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,414,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,049,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,250,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST opened at $328.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.71 and a 200-day moving average of $361.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.55%.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

