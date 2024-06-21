Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $34,000 Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Shares of ALGM opened at $27.88 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.64 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

