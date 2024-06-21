Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $56,000 Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Doximity were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Doximity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Doximity by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 16.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

Doximity Stock Down 1.5 %

DOCS opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.29. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. Doximity had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Doximity

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,660,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,371,250. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.