Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average is $118.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 22.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

