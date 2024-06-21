Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $55,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 359 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

Shares of UHS opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $191.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

