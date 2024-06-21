Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $57,000 Investment in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 51,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,956.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Don W. Cummings purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.70 per share, with a total value of $105,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $72.57 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.75.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.