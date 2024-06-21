Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $65,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG opened at $124.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.29. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $138.30.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Stories

