Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $69,000 Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,587 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.73.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,144. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

