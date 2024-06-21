Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average of $62.22. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 8.17%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $82.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

