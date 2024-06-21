Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Sells 4,357 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,357 shares during the quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

UNM opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

