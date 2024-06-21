KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates restated an underperform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.10.

KB Home Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of KBH stock opened at $70.01 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

