KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE:KBH opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,384,468 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,896,000 after buying an additional 263,194 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,942,000 after buying an additional 1,223,612 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,590,000 after buying an additional 320,554 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after buying an additional 305,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 898,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,692,000 after buying an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.