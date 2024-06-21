Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Down 3.3%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.74). Approximately 39,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 145,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.77).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Kinovo in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The company has a market capitalization of £36.81 million, a P/E ratio of 835.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.06.

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

