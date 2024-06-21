Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Down 3.3%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.74). Approximately 39,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 145,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.77).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.83) price objective on shares of Kinovo in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Kinovo Company Profile
Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.
