Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $50.29 on Friday. Kroger has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $368,445.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.