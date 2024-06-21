L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,558 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 56.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 89,228 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after buying an additional 96,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $224.25 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $226.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.63.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.80.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,898 shares of company stock worth $27,046,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

