Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.65

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $23.82. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 107,683 shares.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAKE has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Industries

In other Lakeland Industries news, CEO James M. Jenkins bought 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.