Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Receives $21.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRMR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $484.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

