LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 31,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 28,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on LeddarTech from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeddarTech Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

