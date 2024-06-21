Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.61

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.61 and traded as high as $28.68. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 84,281 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

