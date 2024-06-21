Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. OTR Global initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $23.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 830,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,426,020. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.