Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.
Life360 Stock Performance
