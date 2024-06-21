Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Life360 to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Life360 Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.50.

