Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 668,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 676,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Lightwave Logic Stock Down 8.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.97.
Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightwave Logic
About Lightwave Logic
Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.
