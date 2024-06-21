LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. LiveRamp has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $42.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.23 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $915,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 179,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

