Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,489 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,410.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 129,191 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Erik D. Ragatz purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $20.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

