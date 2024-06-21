Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 134,060 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 134,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,879 shares of company stock worth $660,927 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $19.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.