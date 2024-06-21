Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 134,060 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 134,060 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,569 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $2,254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 106,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,886,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters
In other American Eagle Outfitters news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $445,808.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,879 shares of company stock worth $660,927 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
