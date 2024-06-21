Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

