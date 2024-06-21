Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,288,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $831,318,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,449,000 after purchasing an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 491,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $181.89 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.96 and a 52-week high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.52.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPSC. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

