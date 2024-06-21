Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 118.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 36.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 114,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,205,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.3% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,585.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,588.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,605.45.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

