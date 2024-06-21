Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vistra by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 0.7 %

Vistra stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 53.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

About Vistra



Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

