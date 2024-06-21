Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $4.09 Million in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 341,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Insider Activity

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $117,267.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,998.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 19,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $234,534.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Fredman sold 9,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $117,267.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,998.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,563,332 shares of company stock worth $683,727,511. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

